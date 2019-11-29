250 runners set for World Aids marathon

By DONNA ATOLA

Athletes across the country will hit the road on Sunday for the 15th edition of the World Aids Day marathon which will take place in Kisumu on Sunday.

The marathon is set to attract over 250 local athletes and a number of foreigners with Ugandan, American and German athletes confirming participation.

Nyanza North Athletics Kenya Chairman, Joseph Ochieng told Nation Sport that apart from the main 42km race, there will be the 21km race.

“So far, the Ugandan Fame Athletics Club team has confirmed participation in the relay races and we have so many individual participants that have confirmed participation in the marathon. We look forward to have a great turn out on Sunday,” said Ochieng.

A 10km route within Milimani estate in Kisumu has been marked for the race that is set to begin at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports grounds at 7am.

“We will have participants of the full marathon go round the identified route in Milimani. Cash awards will be given to the winners of each category in the race,” Ochieng.

The race, which is aimed at helping raise awareness on HIV/Aids in Sub-Saharan Africa was started in 2006 by Richard Brodsky and has since taken place annually.

Brodsky and his wife Jody will also take part in the marathon.

Free medical clinics that will offer treatment and medication to children across orphanages in Kisumu and Siaya counties are expected to take place thereafter.

Kisumu is also set to host the Safaricom Series 10km race on December 15.

The race formally known as Great Lakes Marathon is expected to attract over 400 participants.

Ochieng said the marathon will entail special races for junior athletes where boys will go for 8km, while girls will compete in the 6km race at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground.

He added that a new category of sprint running has been introduced in this year’s marathon.

“This region is well known for producing sprinters and that is why they will not be locked out of the race,” he said.