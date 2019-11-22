5,000 entries for Wareng Run

By BENARD ROTICH

More than 5,000 athletes are expected to take part in the Tuskys 10km Wareng Great Run in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Sunday.

The race was changed from the initial cross-country which started in 2006 and has been taking place annually. Last year, top athletes in the 10km cross-country senior category won cars.

Defending champions World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto and World 10,000 bronze medallist Agnes Tirop will fight for top honours in this year's race that starts at Tuskys Zion Mall.

Kipruto who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, under Irish Coach Bro Colm ‘O Connell said that he is going to use the race as part of training ahead of the new season.

“After the World Championships in October, I took a break. I have started training recently. I will be looking forward to retain my title, though I know it will be competitive because top athletes are in the race,” said Kipruto.

“I won’t be participating in many races this season because I want to focus on training as I look forward to the national trials where I want to be in the team that will represent Kenya in the Olympic Games next year,” said Kipruto.

The athlete bagged bronze in 10,000m in the just-concluded World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei won the race while Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha bagged silver.

“It was my first track race in the senior category. I want to better my performance, and improve my finishing kick,” said Kipruto.

Family Bank Half Marathon champion Daniel Simiu told Nation Sport that he will be competing in preparation for next season where he is eyeing a slot in team Kenya in the Olympic Games in 5,000m race.

“I have set my eyes on the Olympic Games. I want to start early preparations. I will be using the Tuskys race to gauge my performance as we get into the next season,” said Simiu.

Nation Media Group is the official partner of the competition. General Manager-Commercial, Advertising James Sogoti said this will be a long-term partnership.