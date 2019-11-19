AIU lifts doping ban on Kenyan athlete

By AYUMBA AYODI

World Athletics' Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) has lifted the suspension of long distance runner John Jacob Kibet Kendagor over a doping offence.

AIU said on its Twitter handle that the Disciplinary Tribunal found Kendagor, who competed last in Istanbul Marathon in November last year, not guilty of any offence.

Kendagor, who finished sixth at 2017 Seoul Marathon before settling second in Hamburg and Istanbul marathons the same year, was temporarily reprimanded for "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection."

"Following a decision of the Disciplinary Tribunal, the AIU has lifted the provisional suspension of Jacob Kendagor of Kenya," said a statement from AIU.

“The charge of evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection, a violation of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules, was dismissed. The AIU is considering appealing the decision on behalf of World Athletics,” said the statement.

Kendagor's reprieve comes days after compatriots World Half Marathon record holder Abraham Kiptum and 2017 World Champions 5,000m representative Cyrus Rutto were officially handed four years ban each for various doping offences by AIU.

Rutto and Kiptum were suspended on April 4 and 26 respectively after anomalies were found on their Athletes Blood Passport.