Shock as ex-world marathon record holder suspended

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was on Friday handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for whereabouts failures.

The 37-year-old Kenyan was suspended "for whereabouts failures and tampering", both violations of World Athletics' anti-doping rules, the AIU announced on Twitter.

Kipsang claimed the world record when clocking 2hr 3min 23sec in the 2013 Berlin marathon.

He won the London marathon in 2012 and 2014, when he also won in New York, and he claimed bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

The development was the latest blow for Kenyan athletics ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya came close to being banned from the Rio Games in 2016.

Previous major Kenyan athletes to be banned for doping include Jemima Sumgong, winner of the women's marathon in Rio and Asbel Kiprop, the 2008 1,500m Olympic gold medallist and triple world champion.