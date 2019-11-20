AIU wants top marathoners for AK Conference

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

World Athletics (WA), formerly IAAF now wants Athletics Kenya to include marathon and road runners in their Athletics Conference planned from December 4 to 7 at Sirikwa Hotel, Eldoret.

The organising Committee chairman David Miano disclosed Tuesday that WA through their Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) wing want the inclusion of the long distance athletes be mandatory alongside their managers or coaches.

Following the development, Miano said that marathon and road runners and their coaches will have their special session with AIU on the opening day of December 4.

Already, Miano disclosed that the AIU have come up with a list of long distance runners and their coaches whom they would like to attend.

The session that will deal with the new doping rules governing long distance runners, will be followed by the main three-day seminar that will feature track and field stars.

“It’s no secret that a huge percentage of doping cases are stemming from road running races hence the entry by AIU to support our seminar. This should be a blessing for us. It will be vital for all those runners invited and their coaches not to miss,” said Miano adding that it will be quite historic to bring all the country’s top marathon runners in one session.

Advertisement

AIU will have a major press conference on December 3 in Nairobi to elaborate on the importance of the seminar as the world prepares for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

It’s worth noting that apart from Olympic probables in the 42km, invited marathon and roadrunners will only have a one-day session in invite-only conference, whose theme is ‘I choose Integrity’.

Apart from marathoners and road racers, the conference will feature youths, juniors and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games probables.

AK will use this seminar as a first step towards 2020 Olympics Games preparations as required by World Athletics with the main topic centering anti-doping and the best way to remain and compete clean.