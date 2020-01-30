AK change venue for Coast Regional X-Country

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Athletics Kenya (AK) Coast Regional Cross-Country Championship will now be held in Kwale town and not Ukunda as earlier planned.

AK Coast branch chairman Dimmy Kisalu cited logistical issus as the reason behind the change of venue for the championship which will be held on Saturday.

Kisalu said all six Coast counties - Mombasa, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Lamu, Tana River and hosts Kwale - have confirmed participation in the event.

“We’re expecting 252 athletes to take part in the championship, with each county being represented by 42 runners.

Events to be contested are an under 18 boys and girls (6km and 5km), an under 20 boys and girls (8km and 6 km), senior men and women (10km), mixed relay (two men and two women) each doing 2km.

“We’re sure this year’s championship will be competitive. County officials have informed us that their runners started training early and are intending to do well in the championship,” said AK Coast branch boss.

