Athletics Kenya are investigating the eligibility of some members in the Under-20 team for the World Cross Country Championships planned for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii, who is also in charge of competitions, noted that some athletes might have presented fake birth certificates to earn selection during the National Cross Country Championships held on February 23 at Eldoret Sports Club.

There was information that some athletes, who had competed as juniors many year ago and had used different birth certificates to earn places both in men and women’s Under-20 teams.

“We are looking into that matter and we want to make sure everything is well and that we are in line with Athlete Integrity Unit requirements,” said Mutwii adding that a report will be out by Thursday when they will make the final entry for the World Championships.

Mutwii, who declined to disclose the identity of the athletes saying that they don’t want to victimise any athlete before the truth is known.

“We don’t want to come up with names and then it turn out to be otherwise.”

Mutwii disclosed that only two athletes are yet to report to residential training that got underway on Friday last week at Kigari Teachers Training College, Embu.

Kibet Kandie and Agnes Mwikali, who form the men and women’s Under-20 team respectively, have not communicated on their whereabouts.

Mutwii warned that they are exploring the logistics of replacing them before the end of the day on Wednesday.

“The duo haven’t report or communicated and that will leave us with no option but replace them,” said Mutwii.

Mwikali finished fourth while Kandie sixth in their respective races to make Team Kenya for the Aarhus World event.

World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet and little-known Samuel Chebole won the men and women’s Under-20 races during the National Championships to lead the juniors teams to Denmark.

AK selected a team of 30 athletes during the Nationals where World and Commonwealth champion Hellen Obiri and 2016 World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kiru won the senior races.