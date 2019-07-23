AK name star steeplechasers in African Games squad

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Steeplechasers Conseslus Kipruto and Hyvin Kiyeng have been included in the athletics team for the African Games set for August 19-31 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Kipruto, the Olympic, World, Commonwealth and Intercontinental titles holder, has been nursing an injury and failed to take part in the National trials a month ago alongside Kiyeng, the 2015 World champion and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist.

Kipruto, who is also the Africa champion and the 2018 Diamond League Series winner, will team up with Benjamin Kigen and Joash Kiplimo, who finished in that positions during the trials.

Kiyeng, the World bronze medallist, is in the women's team that has World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and Mercy Wanjiru.

While making the announcement on Tuesday, Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii also disclosed that World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot has been included as they attempt to bolster the team that is expected to proceed for residential training before the end of this week.

Cheruiyot teams up with World Under-20 and Under-18 1,500m champion George Manangoi and Boaz Kiprugut.

HALF MARATHON TEAM

Mutwii also named the half marathon team for the African Games.

The men's team has Illinois Half Marathon champion Panuel Mkungo, Titus Ekuru and Morris Munene while Caroline Jebet Korir, Hellen Jepkurgat and Grace Kimanzi make the women's team.

Nelly Jepkosgei, the Rabat and Laussane legs of the Diamond League winner, has been included in women's 800m team that has Eglay Nalianya and Naomi Korir.

Former Africa 400m hurdles bronze medallist Maureen Jelagat, who was disqualified during the trials, and Jane Chege have been brought on board to partner Fancy Kerubo in women's 400m hurdles set up.

National 200m champion Joan Cherono has been roped in the women's 200m team that has Maureen Thomas and Eunice Kadogo, who is now Kenya's sole representative in women's 100m. Kadogo won silver during the 2015 African Games.

Lucy Omondi will now partner with National champion Rose Rakamba in women's hammer throw while Salome Orenge will partner national javelin champion Damacline Nyakeruri in Morocco.

Emmanuel Korir and Joseph Poghisio, who are in 400m team and 400m hurdles representative Aaron Koech, make the 4x 400m team that has also has Alphas Kishoyian, Jared Momanyi and Kennedy Kimeu.

The 400m team of Hellen Syombua, Maureen Thomas and Linda Kageha, Gladys Musyoki, Maureen Jelagat and 100m hurdler Caroline Waiganjo form the women's 4x400m team.

National 100m champion Mark Otieno and 200m duo of Mike Mokamba and Dan Kiviasi form the 4x100m team that also has 110m hurdlers William Mbevi and Kiprono Kosgei. Peter Mwai is also in the team.

Kadogo and Thomas are in the women's 4x100m team that also has Millicent Ndoro, Maximilla Imali and Freshia Mwangi.