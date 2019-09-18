AK official to be inducted in US Hall of Fame

By AYUMBA AYODI

Barnaba Korir, Athletics Kenya (AK) director in charge of youth and development, is among six sports personalities set to be inducted to Iowa State Athletics Hall-of-Fame on Friday in the United States.

And AK president Jackson Tuwei led the athletics fraternity in congratulating Korir, who is also in the AK executive, saying he has been a formidable pillar in local athletics.

All the six will be inducted at a special ceremony at the Sukup End Zone Club in Ames, before being honoured at halftime during the Iowa State Cyclones verses Louisiana-Monroe American Football match on Saturday.

Korir was a dominant figure both on track and cross country races, where he set records that still stand up to date from 1985 to 1988 at the Iowa University when he was studying.

He is the six-time Big Eight champion, having won the 10,000m, 5,000m, One Mile, Cross Country, Distance Medley relay and 4 x1,600m between 1987 and 1988.

He is also a three-time all-America 5,000m and cross country champion, titles he held between 1987 and 1988. He also won three titles dur5ing the 1988 Big Eight Indoor Championships where he was declared the most valuable athlete that year.

“It shows that Kenyans dominance cuts many years back and we would like congratulate Korir for his achievements that have also been replicated locally where he is in charge of youth and development, “said Tuwei.