African Games champion Kerubo sends desperate appeal to AK

African Games 400 metres hurdles champion Vanice Kerubo has requested Athletics Kenya (AK) for a wild card to the World Championships slated for September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

The 17-year-old Kerubo shocked everyone including herself by winning gold in Rabat, Morocco on August 30. She clocked 56.95 seconds to narrowly miss out on the entry standard of 56.00 seconds for the world event.

With the qualifying window for World Championships set to close on Friday, Kerubo is now urging AK to consider her for Doha.

“I’m hoping AK will give me the ticket. I missed the qualifying time by a few seconds but I promise Kenyans if given a chance, I’ll not disappoint in Doha,” Kerubo told Nation Sport.

Reflecting on her heroics in Rabat, Kerubo insists she can step up in Doha. “My first target was to qualify for the final which I did by winning my heat in 57.87 seconds. In the final, I made sure the runners who had the best times in their heats did not overtake me, then sped away from the Moroccan in the last 30 metres to clinch the title. I know competition will be different and very tight in Doha, but I believe with better training, my tactics will still work well,” said Kerubo, who trains with Kenya Police team in Ng'ong.

While most Kenyan athletes have attained the qualifying time in middle and long distance races, Kenya has only four sprinters, who have made it to Doha.

