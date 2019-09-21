Aiyabei, Barsoton win Kabarak University Half Marathon

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Little-known Leonard Barsoton and Valary Aiyabei are the 2019 Kabarak University Half Marathon champions.

Barsoton dominated the field to win the men's race in one hour, five minutes and 26 seconds while Aiyabei clinched the women's crown in one hour, 15 minutes and one second.

Barsoton, who was running as individual entrant, said he was using the race as part of preparations for Valencia Half Marathon slated for October 27.

“This race has given me a good challenge ahead of the Valencia Half Marathon race which I am hoping to run under sub 58,” said Barsoton who is based in Tokyo, Japan. Barsoton pocketed Sh150,000.

Ezra Sang, who was also running as an individual entrant, finished second in 1:05.41 ahead of Phens Kipleting who clocked 1:05.45.

In the women's race, Valary Aiyabei defended her title in 1:15.1 finishing ahead of Lydia Njeri who was timed at 1:17.4 with Lydia Simiyu coming a distant third in 1:18.4.

Aiyabei, who hails from Iten in Elegeyo Marakwet County, said she was using the race to gauge her endurance for the upcoming Frankfurt Marathon on October 27.

“I am happy to retain the Kabarak Half Marathon title and this gives me hope of clinching the Frankfurt marathon next month,” said the 27-year-old Aiyabei who was also awarded Sh150,000.

Second-placed Njeri received Sh50,000 while third-placed Simiyu took home Sh30,000.

In the men's 10km race, Kandie Kibiwot, who is eying the India Half Marathon set for October 29, emerged victorious in a time of 30 minutes and 58 seconds.

“This win puts me in a better psychological position ahead of the India Half marathon which I am confident of winning,” said 23-year-old Kibiwot who won the Lille City Half Marathon last month.

In the women’s 10km race, Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) Deborah Samum, 22, who is based at Moi Airbase in Nairobi won the race after clocking 36 minutes and two seconds.

“I am preparing for several road races lined up in Europe and this race has tested my endurance and I am ready for the next race,” said Samum.

Samum was followed by Stella Chepkosgei who was timed at 36.03 while Lilian Chebii finished third in 36.04.

Selected results

21km half marathon men

1. Leonard Barston (individual) 1:05.26

2. Ezra Sang (individual)1:05.41

3. Phens Kipleting (individual) 1:05.45

4. Isaac Kipkemoi (individual) 1:05.49

5. Philemon Kiplimo (individual) 1:05.51

21km half marathon women

1. Valary Aiyabei (individual) 1:15.1

2. Lydia Njeri (individual) 1:17.4

3. Lydia Simiyu (individual) 1:18.1

4. Lilian Jebitok (individual)1:18.3