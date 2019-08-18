Aiyabei defends Iten road race title

Newcomer Matthew Kimeli won the men’s title after clocking 28:57.0 while Edwin Kiprop was second in 29:17.20

Aiyabei hinted at participating in one of the big marathons in either September or October

By BERNARD ROTICH

Beijing Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Matthew Kimeli won the 10th edition of Safaricom Iten 10km road race held in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday.

The Iten-based Aiyabei, who was defending her title, won the race in 32:29.60 ahead of Edith Chelimo who clocked 32:34.50 while Dorcas Jepchirchir completed the podium in 32:50.70.

“I participated in the race to defend my title and as part of my training. The competition was stiff compared to last year due to the strong field that's why I had to run from the front to beat my opponents,” said Aiyabei.

Aiyabei hinted at participating in one of the big marathons in either September or October.

"For the last three months I've been training for a marathon and my target is to win my next race but I'm yet to get communication from my manager," she said.

Newcomer Matthew Kimeli won the men’s title after clocking 28:57.0 while Edwin Kiprop was second in 29:17.20. Emmanuel Bor finished third in 29:21.20.

Kimeli, who is training under Brother Colm O'Connel, said that he was using the race to prepare for the Prague 10km road race in September.

"My victory shows that I'm heading in the right direction. I will be participating in Prague 10km Road race next month where I want to win," said Kimeli.

Selected results

10km women

1. Valary Aiyabei Jemeli- 32:29.60

2. Edith Chelimo- 32:34.50

3. Dorcas Jepchirchir- 32:50.70

4. Joyce Chepkemoi- 33:50.70

5. Lucy Cheruiyot- 34:06.90

10km men

1. Mathew Kimeli- 28:57.0

2. Edwin Kiprop- 29:17.20

3. Emmanuel Bor- 29:21.20

4. Evans Keitany- 29:25.30