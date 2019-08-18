Home Sports Athletics Aiyabei defends Iten road race title Sunday August 18 2019 Valary Aiyabei on her way to victory during the Eldoret City Marathon in Uasin Gishu County on April 21, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP In Summary Edith Chelimo was second in 32:34.50 while Dorcas Jepchirchir completed the podium in 32:50.70Aiyabei hinted at participating in one of the big marathons in either September or OctoberNewcomer Matthew Kimeli won the men’s title after clocking 28:57.0 while Edwin Kiprop was second in 29:17.20 Advertisement By BERNARD ROTICH More by this Author Beijing Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Matthew Kimeli won the 10th edition of Safaricom Iten 10km road race held in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Sunday.The Iten-based Aiyabei, who was defending her title, won the race in 32:29.60 ahead of Edith Chelimo who clocked 32:34.50 while Dorcas Jepchirchir completed the podium in 32:50.70.“I participated in the race to defend my title and as part of my training. The competition was stiff compared to last year due to the strong field that's why I had to run from the front to beat my opponents,” said Aiyabei.Aiyabei hinted at participating in one of the big marathons in either September or October."For the last three months I've been training for a marathon and my target is to win my next race but I'm yet to get communication from my manager," she said.Newcomer Matthew Kimeli won the men’s title after clocking 28:57.0 while Edwin Kiprop was second in 29:17.20. Emmanuel Bor finished third in 29:21.20. Also Read Condolences pour in for former AFC Leopards official Kenya to send 35 for Korean Championship Basketball counts on withdrawals for African Games slot Kimeli, who is training under Brother Colm O'Connel, said that he was using the race to prepare for the Prague 10km road race in September."My victory shows that I'm heading in the right direction. I will be participating in Prague 10km Road race next month where I want to win," said Kimeli.Selected results10km women1. Valary Aiyabei Jemeli- 32:29.602. Edith Chelimo- 32:34.503. Dorcas Jepchirchir- 32:50.704. Joyce Chepkemoi- 33:50.705. Lucy Cheruiyot- 34:06.9010km men1. Mathew Kimeli- 28:57.02. Edwin Kiprop- 29:17.203. Emmanuel Bor- 29:21.204. Evans Keitany- 29:25.305. Shadrack Koech- 29:29.20 Advertisement Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. In the headlines Man hacks wife to death, hangs self Neighbours break into couples house and find them dead. Tax evasion case opens graft lid at KRA Officials at the revenue agency putting up costly real estate projects from proceeds of bribes. JUST BRENDA: Dad won’t let me marry a single mother Raila to face Ruto in 2022 polls Condolences pour in for former AFC Leopards official Three dead in chaotic football riots Inside the world of Ali Punjani Ikolomani MP in morning road crash