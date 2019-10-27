Aiyabei makes history in Frankfurt Marathon triumph

By BERNARD ROTICH

Valary Aiyabei is the 2019 Frankfurt Marathon champion.

Aiyabei clocked two hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds to smash the course record becoming the first woman to run sub 2:20 in Frankfurt.

Aiyabei's time is the fifth fastest this season.

The athlete who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County broke from the pack in the early stages of the race where her husband was among the pacemakers.

Assefa, who clocked the current course record of 2:20:36 last year, returned to defend her title but couldn’t march Aiyabei’s pace.

