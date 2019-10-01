By AFP

More by this Author

DOHA

Top running coach Alberto Salazar was barred from the World Athletics Championships on Tuesday following his four-year doping ban, officials confirmed.

In a statement following news of Salazar's suspension, the United States Track and Field Federation said it had moved to have the 61-year-old coach stripped of his credentials for Doha.

"USATF has taken the steps necessary to have Mr. Salazar's IAAF World Championships accreditation deactivated," the USATF said in a statement emailed to AFP.

An IAAF spokesperson later confirmed that Salazar's credentials for the championships have been revoked.

"USATF's commitment to clean sport and a level playing field for all athletes cannot be overstated," the US federation added.

Advertisement

"USATF's focus remains on the health and well-being of its athletes."

Salazar was not a part of the US track and field team competing in Doha, but several athletes from his Nike Oregon Project stable are competing at the championships.

The status of athletes linked to Salazar will not be affected by the coach's suspension.

Salazar, best known as the long-time coach of Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, coached the Netherland's Ethiopian-born Sifan Hassan to the women's 10,000 metres gold on Saturday.