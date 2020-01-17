Another Kenyan suspended for violating anti-doping rules

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

By AGENCIES

More by this Author

Kenya’s former world junior 800 metres champion Alfred Kipketer has been suspended for violating anti-doping rules.

Kipketer, 23, who won gold at the 2014 World Junior Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, has been charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) with breaking the “whereabouts” rule.

The sanction on Tuesday came just four days after another high profile Kenyan — former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang — was also suspended for the same violation.

Kipketer stays suspended until his case has been heard and a final decision reached.

According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules, athletes are required to submit details of their location and activities for one hour every day, plus overnight accommodation and training information, in case they are needed for out-of-competition testing.

These details are filled in forms in a system called Anti-Doping Administration & Management System (ADAMS).

Advertisement