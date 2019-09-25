All set for 2019 Madoka Half Marathon

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Preparations for the 14th edition of the Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon set for Taita Taveta University in Taita Taveta County on October 5 are almost complete, organisers said on Tuesday.

Coast branch chairman of Athletics Kenya (AK), Dammy Kisalu told Nation Sport that bid names and several runners from neighbouring Tanzania are expected to battle it out for the top prize of Sh300,000 each for both men and women categories.

First and second runners up will pocket Sh150,000 and Sh100,000 respectively in this event where the top 10 finishers will all get awards.

“As there will be many attractive cash prizes, we expect top Kenyan and Tanzanian runners to participate,” said Kisalu.

The first athlete from the Coast to complete the race in both categories will be awarded Sh20,000 each, second place finishers to receive Sh15,000 while third placed athletes will go home with Sh10,000 each.

There will be 12 races with the main event being the half marathon for both the men and women. Other categories are the 10kms races and juniors events in 8km (boys) and 6km (girls).

