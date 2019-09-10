All set for Doha track camp

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya’s team to the IAAF World Championships in Athletics will launch residential training in Nairobi on Sunday.

The global track and field contest will run from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

The Kenyan team will be named on Friday, immediately after Athletics Kenya’s national trials that run on Thursday and on Friday, at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Athletics Kenya (AK) executive committee member Barnabas Korir disclosed that the venue for the residential training will be known immediately after the trials. "The government will tell us the appropriate venue that will be decent and convenient for the athletes," said Korir.

Korir added that the men’s and women's marathon teams will leave for Doha on September 24, followed by the rest of the team the following day.

Men’s and women's marathon and 10,000 metres teams have already been selected, but athletes in the rest of the events will be picked at the trials.

Kenya will be represented by 46 athletes in Doha.

Korir indicated that all those who have attained the qualifying standards for Doha have also met the Athletes Integrity Unit's anti-doping rules, except African Games 5,000m champion Robert Kiprop.

However, Korir said that Kiprop should not worry since Rule 15 of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will be invoked to give him the leeway to run Doha if he is to finish in top three at the trials.

"The rule provides for such situations where an unknown athlete or talent crops up and isn't in the AIU testing pool," explained Korir.

"Kiprop just came from school and was only discovered at the weekend meetings. We shall write immediately to IAAF and AIU stating his cases.”

Athletes hoping for selection must have undergone three out-of-competition and one in-competition doping tests before the trials date.

Notably, the three out-of-competition for both urine and blood must include at least one Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) test and one Erythropoietin (Epo) test.