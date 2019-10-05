Kipruto takes marathon bronze, Ethiopians dominate

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa won the men's 2019 World Championships marathon gold medal in Doha early Sunday morning.

Desisa, the 2018 New York City Marathon champion, clocked a season best 2:10:40 in a sprint finish ahead of compatriot Mosinet Geremew - who timed 2:10:44.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto was third in 2:10:51 ahead of Great Britain's Callum Hawkins timed 2:10:57.

Kenya's defending champion Geoffrey Kirui could not keep up with the pace and finished a distant 13th in a season best 2:13:54.

Desisa win gave Ethiopia its first world marathon title since 2001.

"Ethiopia had a tough team. I'm happy because this is my first championships and I managed to raise the Kenyan flag high with a medal," Kipruto said after the race.

"If my management and the athletics fraternity allow me to go to Tokyo, I'll be happy to represent my country," added Kipruto when asked if he'll be in Tokyo for the Olympic Games next year.

