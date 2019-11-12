alexa Another Kenyan athlete banned for doping - Daily Nation
Another Kenyan athlete banned for doping

Tuesday November 12 2019

Men's elite runner Kenya's Abraham Kiptum poses during a photocall for the London marathon at Tower Bridge in central London on April 24, 2019. Kiptum was on April 26 suspended by the IAAF for failing a drugs test. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL |

AFP

AFP
By AFP
PARIS

Former half-marathon world record holder Kenya's Abraham Kiptum has been given a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.

The ban follows irregularities that showed up on Kiptum's biological passport, which is used to track potential doping.

"The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned the long-distance runner for four-years with effect from 28 April 2019," a statement on Twitter said on Monday.

The Tribunal suspects the 30-year-old Kiptum has of blood doping, but the athlete has denied any form of doping or blood manipulation.

