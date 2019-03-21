D-Day for Kiprop as star awaits doping case verdict

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Three times World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop awaits to know how fate Thursday when the IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal delivers its verdict on the athlete's alleged used of banned performance enhancing substance.

Speaking from London where the ruling will be made, Kiprop, who has all along proclaimed his innocence, said he is confident that he will be vindicated.

Kiprop, who is also the 2008 Beijing Olympics 1500m champion, was tentatively suspended by International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) in May last year for having tested positive to EPO, a blood boosting banned substance in an out-of-competition test.

The tests were conducted in November 2017 at Kiprop's home in Iten.

"I have never used EPO or any other performance enhancing drugs. I have always competed clean and led from the front in campaigns against doping in sports," said Kiprop.

Even though IAAF allowed Kiprop to continue training early this year, an indication that he may be cleared, he has not been allowed to compete.

Kiprop launched his defence through lawyer Katwa Kigen where the determination of his case has been postponed thrice and the verdict will be known on Thursday.

Kiprop claimed foul play and accused the Doping Control Officials (DCOs), Simon Mburu and Paul Scott, of trying to solicit for money from him.

The AIU also moved to suspend the DCOs.