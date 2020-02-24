alexa Asbel Kiprop to turn new leaf in motorsport - Daily Nation
Asbel Kiprop to turn new leaf in motorsport

Monday February 24 2020

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop celebrates after winning the final of the men's 1500 metres at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop celebrates after winning the final of the men's 1500 metres at the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium in Beijing, China on August 30, 2015. PHOTO | OLIVIER MORIN |  AFP

NAIROBI

Suspended Kenyan Olympic 1,500 metres and three-time world champion Asbel Kiprop has announced he is turning his back on athletics to try his hand at motorsport.

The controversial athlete, who is serving a four-year doping ban imposed in April 2019 after he tested positive for EPO, has joined a Nairobi motor-rallying academy with the hope of honing his motorsport skills.

"I am ready to begin again in a sport that doesn't have doping conspiracy," the 30-year-old Kiprop, who waged a long battle to prove his doping innocence, said on Twitter.

"I will be patient again to be able to be champion. I will be climbing this ladder hoping to learn the next game."

Kiprop is known for being a fast driver, resulting in a road crash in November 2013 when he lost control of his vehicle that left him with a few bruises.

Kiprop's entry into motorsport comes only five months before Kenya welcomes the return of the World Rally Championship -- the Safari Rally in July.

