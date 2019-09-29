Athletes, fans follow Berlin race in Eldoret

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Elite and upcoming athletes from the North Rift region on Sunday converged at an Eldoret hotel where they cheered their colleagues participating in this year’s BMW Berlin Marathon.

The event, which has now popularly become known as a “marathon viewerthon”, creates a forum that brings together athletes and marathon fans for a day of engagement and solidarity as they cheer the Kenyan compatriots to victory.

It was organised by Bank of Africa, Multichoice, Kenya Revenue Authority and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya. Those in attendance were entertained with spectacular viewing of the race on live TV.

Among those in attendance included Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich, who is the 2012 London Olympic Champion, Abdi Negaye- Dutch marathon champion and Stephen Katam- 2018 Istanbul marathon Champion.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the event, Bank of Africa Eldoret branch manager, Richard Maritm said that the financial institution will continue supporting the local talents through empowering sportsmen.

“This is our sixth year hosting this event and we are here educate our athletes on our Mwanariadha account that has a lot of benefits for them,” said Mr Maritim.

Advertisement

Bank of Africa offers a distinctive package for sportsmen and women through its ‘Mwanariadha Account’ and Asset Finance whose offering further contributes to their financial goals.

“Bank of Africa believes that Kenyan athletes are an integral part of the country’s heritage. In line with the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillar of sports, arts and culture, we are committed to growing and enhancing their craft as well as their lives,” said the bank's Public Relations Officer Carren Wanjiru.

KRA North Rift chief manager in charge of Domestic Taxes Andrew Mpungu said that the Authority was committed to ensuring that athletes are tax compliant.

“We want our athletes to be tax compliant. This is why we take this opportunity to sensitize and be part of them to be tax compliant,” said Mr Mpungu.

Multichoice Africa North Rift Sales and Marketing manager Eric Dennis said, ”We are committed to supporting athletes and other sports. We will also continue reducing our prices even as we continue sponsoring the local talents.”