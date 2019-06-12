AK pick coaches for African Games

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Athletics Kenya has named its technical bench for the African Games which will be held from August 23 to September 3 in Casablanca.

The team, that is already at work ahead of the Africa Games trials scheduled from June 20 to 22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, has Julius Kirwa in charge of the middle and long distance races.

Stephen Mwaniki, who led "Team Kenya" to the 2018 Africa Athletics Championships and this year’s World Relays Championships, will handle sprints while national shot put record holder Elizabeth Olaba will foresee field events.

Benjamin Mbusya has the race walk docket, Sauli Tabut will handle jumps with Dan Muchoki being picked as the technical co-ordinator. AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii, who is the director of competitions, said that the team has three days to come up with the criteria for selection besides drawing rules and relegations for athletes and officials during training camps and competitions ahead of the Games.

The residential training for “Team Kenya” for African Games will start on July 28 at Kasarani and run for three weeks before departure for Morocco.

National Championships

Mutwii noted that trials for the African Games and Doha World Championships, the latter games slated for September 28 to October 6, will be held separately with the selection for Doha coming on August 15-17, and double up as the National Championships.

“As you can see, athletes can take part in both trials before proceeding to the African Games and World Championships, hence we don’t want to restrict anyone from competing in either of the selections,” said Mutwii.

Mutwii noted that trials for the African Games will be through invitation based on times posted during the three AK track and field meets and international events, like the Diamond League and IAAF Challenge.

“The trials won’t be free for all and invited athletes will be informed accordingly,” said Mutwii, adding that all the events, save for the 10,000 metres, will go through the qualifying rounds.

“The men’s 5,000m will have two semi-final heats on the first day with the final falling on the final day while women’s 5,000m will go straight to the final owing to few numbers,” said Mutwii.