AK announces selection criteria for World Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The first three athletes in every race at the national trials slated for August 20-22 at the Nyayo National Stadium will qualify for the World Championship slated from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei disclosed on Tuesday that the same criteria that will also be used for the field events.

Besides attaining the required standard time and distances that must come before September this year, athletes coming for trials will compete through their teams, regions or institutions.

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) National Youth Service (NYS) and Refugees are among the teams that have been invited for the trials.

"We shall not allow individual entrants during the trials," said Tuwei adding that the athletes must fulfil the anti-doping requirements by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) where selected athletes must have undergone three out-of-competition and same number of in-competition doping tests before the selection date.

Tuwei noted with concern that only a few athletes have met the standard times and the anti-doping conditions. "Therefore, there is a need for the coaches and athletes to check with Athletics Kenya for one’s status before the trials in the offices to consult with competitions director Paul Mutwii," explained Tuwei, who urged them to cooperate for a smooth programme towards selecting the World Championships team.

However, Tuwei noted that Diamond League Winners from 2018 have gained automatic qualification for the World event.

Some of the winners from Kenya are Conseslus Kipruto, who is also the World 3,000m steeplechase champion, Emmanuel Korir (800m), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m), World 5,000m Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Chepkoech (3,000m steeplechase).