Back with a bang! Manang'oi wins national 1,500m title

By AYUMBA AYODI

World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi returned from injury to reclaim his National 1,500m title as Continental Cup champion Winnie Chebet retained women's crown on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Manang'oi signed his return from a hamstring injury in style winning in 3 minutes and 37.36 to reclaim the title he won last in 2017 in the process beating his Kenya Police teammate 2016 World Under-20 1,500m champion Kumari Taki to second in 3:37.44. Justus Soget from Central Rift timed 3:38.51 for third.

"I am glad the injury is completely healed and I am ready to defend my World title," said Manang'oi, who is also the Continental Cup and Commonwealth 1,500m champion.

It was Manang'oi's first race since Prefontaine Classic on June 30.

Chebet, who is the the Africa 1,500m champion, clocked 4:05.09 to retain her title, beating Kenya Defence Forces compatriot Selah Jepleting to second place in 4:05.43 as Judith Jepng'etich came in third in 4:06.27.

"It was a tough race but I'm glad to keep the title once again. My focus is on the World Championships and this is the precise build up I need towards that," said Chebet, who is out to make the final at the World Championships due September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.