By NATION REPORTER

The focus will shift to New York City as the final Abbot World Marathon majors race of the year takes place in the "Big Apple" on Sunday.

The attention will be on Geoffrey Kamworor as he seeks to reclaim his 2017 title as Mary Keitany chases a fifth title. Locally, the New York Marathon will also mark the last “Viewerthon” this year to be hosted at the Klique Hotel in Eldoret from 1pm, and sponsored by Bank of Africa (BOA).

The BOA “Viewerthons” are a series of events where the bank invites elite and upcoming athletes along with the local community to follow the Abbott World Marathon Majors races live while being taken through education programmes.