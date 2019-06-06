Chebet, Cherono face-off in Narok meet

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet will highlight the women’s 5,000m during the third and final leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meet in Narok starting on Friday.

It will be the first time Chebet is competing since winning the World Cross Country junior title on March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark, having won the World Under-20 5,000m title last year.

Athletics Kenya South Rift Region secretary Japheth Kemey disclosed that the athlete from Lemotit Athletics Club, Londiani is among over 100 athletes who have registered for the two-day event.

Chebet face a strong field in the women’s 5,000m race will see the return of the 2013 World 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono to the track after two years and 10 months.

However, Cherono, the 2014 Commonwealth 5,000m champion, who also holds the 2008 and 2010 World 3,000m titles, competed at the South Rift Region Cross Country Championships in February.

Cherono’s last major competitive race was at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where she finished fourth in the women’s 5,000m final where compatriots Vivian Cheruiyot and Hellen Obiri staged a 1-2 sweep.

Bomet’s World Under-20 3,000m silver medallist Leonard Bett will slug it out in 1,500m in pursuit for speed what with the 2017 World Under-18 2,000 steeplechase champion Caren Chebet eyeing victory in women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Kemey said that Narok Stadium is ready to host the two-day event, having worked to reduce the length of track that has exceeded by 35.622m.

He urged coaches to continue forwarding the names of their athletes before the end of the end of the day today for proper planning of the championships. “It’s the first time Narok is hosting such a big event and we want it to not only succeed but have the athletes enjoy every moment of it in Narok,” he said.

The Narok leg will be the third and last AK Track and Field Meet before the trials for the African Games planned from June 20-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Ruringú Stadium, Nyeri and Mumias Sugar Sports Complex hosted the first and second AK Track and Field Meets respectively. The African Games will now take place from August 23 to September 3 in the Moroccan city of Casablanca.

The African Games trials will then pave way for the institutional and regional athletics championships that will end July 26-27. The residential training for Team Kenya at the African Games will start on July 28 at Kasarani for three weeks before departure for Morocco.

Narok County Director for Sports Benson Kariuki disclosed that the murram track is ready for competition after AK worked on it to meet required standards.