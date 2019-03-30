By AYUMBA AYODI

History-making Beatrice Chebet gave Kenya its first women’s junior victory in six years when she won the women’s Under-20 at the World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

However, Chebet had to wait longer to be declared the winner after Ethiopians Alemitu Tariku has been given the victory with Tisigie Gebreselama getting silver in a photo-finish of 20:50 minutes.

Perhaps, the relief and emotions of being crowned champion amde the Kenyan youngster to shed tears during the medal presentation ceremony as the national anthem was played.

Chebet, who breast-chested the tape, first settled for bronze in 20:51 initially before the Kenyans protested.

After review Chebet, who powered to the last hill climb in second place before surging to the front towards the finish line, was then handed victory in a photo-finish. The three athletes were given a photo-finish time of 20:50 minutes as Tariku got silver with Gebreselama settling for bronze.

It was joy for Chebet, the World Under-20 5,000m champion after handing Kenya its first gold since Faith Chepng’etich’s exploits in 2013.

Chebet last year made history as the first Kenyan woman to win the 5,000m title at the World Under-20 Championships.

Ethiopia took the team title gold with Kenya going for silver.

Kenyan men failed to get a medal in the Under-20 8km race for the first time since 1986 when Leonard Bett finished fourth in 24:02.

It’s the Ethiopians who dominated with Milkesa Mengesha reclaiming the title for them in 23:52 minutes followed by compatriot Tadese Worku in 23:54.

Uganda relinquished the title but Oscar Chelimo settled for bronze in 23:55. Jacob Chelimo gave Uganda its maiden gold in World Cross Country when he won men’s Under-20 race in 2017 at their Kampala backyard.

Once again, Ethiopia claimed the team title gold, Uganda settled for silver with Kenya getting bronze for the first time ever.