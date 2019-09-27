Chepkoech guides Kenyan trio steeplechase into final

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Fancy Cherono is the Kenyan casualty in the 2019 World Championships in Doha after she failed to make it to the women's steeplechase final.

Kenya's World record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech destroyed the field to win Heat 2 in 9:18.01 - the fastest of the qualifiers - ahead of USA's 2017 Worlds silver medallist, Courtney Frerichs, who clocked 9:18.42.

Earlier, Celliphile Chespol made it to the final after finishing third in Heat 1 that was comfortably won by Ugandan Peruth Chemutai in 9:21.98, while world champion Emma Coburn of the US finished second in 9:23.40. Chespol clocked 9:24.22 to make it to the final in third place.

Athletes compete in the Women's 3000m steeplechase heats at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 27, 2019. PHOTO | JEWEL SAMAD | AFP

It's 2015 World champion Hyvin Kiyeng who led the third heat in 9:29.15, but Cherono's 9:32.34 in fourth place couldn't guide her into the final as one of the fastest losers.

