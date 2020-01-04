Bett, Chepkemoi impress in Iten race

By BERNARD ROTICH

World Under-20 3,000m silver medallist Leonard Bett and Betty Chepkemoi bagged victory in the men and women's 10km senior races during the fifth Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Saturday.

Bett, who was participating in his second senior race after Machakos, ran a brilliant race from behind, before increasing his pace in the last 2km to win in 28:06.1.

Daniel Simiu, who is fresh from winning the Corrida De Houilles 10km road race, came in second after timing 28:13.2, while Abel Kipsang settled for third position in 28:17.8.

Bett, who trains in Bomet, said that the he had done good preparations ahead of the race, but wasn't expecting to win.

"The race was tight and I didn't expect to win in Iten, a place where many athletes are based, but my good training back at home saved the day," said Bett.

Bett said that he is using the cross country events as a build-up towards the Olympics trials where he will be eyeing a slot in the 3,000m steeplechase race team.

"I will also be looking forward to participating in the Africa Cross Country Championships in April," said the athlete.

Chepkemoi on her part said that she is looking forward to making the team that will represent Kenya in Africa Cross Country Championships in Lome, Togo slated for April.

She crossed the line after timing 32:14.9 ahead of Monica Chirchir (32:21.19), while Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei settled for third in 32:23.1.

Aiyabei said she was using the race as part of training as she prepares herself to participate in a major marathon in April.

"I love participating in various local races because it's just training for me. I will be participating in one marathon in April and by next week my management will communicate," said the Eldoret City Marathon champion.

Gideon Rono won the 8km junior men's race crossing the line in 22:13.4, ahead of Shadrack Kipchumba, who clocked 22:18.4 and Emmanuel Kipchirchir was third in 22:18.4.

In the 6km junior women race, Agnes Chebet won the race in 19:03.9, beating Edna Jebitok, who timed 19:11.08, while Fancy Cherono was placed third in 19:23.3.

Selected results

6km junior women

1. Agnes Jebet- 19:03.9

2. Edna Jebitok- 19:11.08

3. Fancy Cherono- 19:23.3

4. Brenda Chepchumba- 19:33.3

5. Irene Chepketer- 19:35.9

6. Winnie Kimutai- 19:36.6

8km junior men

1. Gideon Rono- 22:13.4

2. Shadrack Kipchumba- 22:18.4

3. Emmanuel Kipchirchir- 22:18.4

4. Felix Korir- 22:25.6

5. Brian Kiptoo- 22:35.6

6. Naibei Kiplimo- 22:36.8

10km senior women

1. Betty Chepkemoi- 32:14.9

2. Monica Chirchir- 32:21.19

3. Valary Aiyabei- 32:23.1

4. Dorcas Kimeli- 33:00.4

5. Jackline Atudonyang- 33:03.2

6. Judith Jepng’etich- 35:15.9

10k senior men

1. Leonard Bett- 28:06.1

2. Daniel Simiu- 28:13.2

3. Abel Kipsang- 28:17.8

4. Erick Tirop- 28:25.2

5. Edward Kibet- 28:27.2