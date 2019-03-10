Bett wins Beyond Zero Half Marathon

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Josephat and Brilliant Kipkoech won the men and women's race at the fourth edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Half Marathon that took place in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

Among those who took part in the races were Mrs Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Amina Mohamed, the new Sports Cabinet Secretary.

The first three finishers in the half marathon races will take home Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000 respectively, while the top three finishers in the 10km will be rewarded with Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 respectively.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta takes part in the race on March 10, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) completes the 21km race during the First Lady's Half Marathon on March 10, 2019 at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Members of the public take part in the 4th edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Half Marathon in Nairobi on March 10, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Josephat Bett in action during the First Lady's Half Marathon on March 10, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The first Lady, who took part in the 10km race and finished, was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the finish line cheered by the participants who competed in the event that seeks to raise money to eliminate preventable maternal and infant deaths.