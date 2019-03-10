Bett wins Beyond Zero Half Marathon
Josephat and Brilliant Kipkoech won the men and women's race at the fourth edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Half Marathon that took place in Nairobi on Sunday morning.
Among those who took part in the races were Mrs Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Amina Mohamed, the new Sports Cabinet Secretary.
The first three finishers in the half marathon races will take home Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000 respectively, while the top three finishers in the 10km will be rewarded with Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 respectively.
The first Lady, who took part in the 10km race and finished, was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the finish line cheered by the participants who competed in the event that seeks to raise money to eliminate preventable maternal and infant deaths.
Philemon Rono came home second, beating Simon Kirui who was third, while in the corresponding women’s category, Evelyn Chirchir finished second as Bornes Kitur completed the podium finish.