Bett wins as Kipruto drops out of steeplechase tirals

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Leonard Bett edged out African Games champion Benjamin Kigen to win men's 3,000m steeplechase race and qualify for the World Championships.

Bett stormed from behind clocking 8:20.29 to triumph as Kigen came in second in 8:20.56.

Abraham Kibiwott, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, came third in 8:24.61 to seal the final place in the steeplechase team.

Bett, Kigen and Kibiwott now join defending champion Conseslus Kipruto for the World Championships planned from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.