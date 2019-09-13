alexa Bett wins as Kipruto drops out of steeplechase trials - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Bett wins as Kipruto drops out of steeplechase trials

Friday September 13 2019

LLeonard Bett (left) celebrates winning the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase race during the national trials for the Doha World Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on September 13, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Leonard Bett (left) celebrates winning the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase race during the national trials for the Doha World Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on September 13, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Abraham Kibiwott, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, came third in 8:24.61 to seal the final place in the steeplechase team
  • Bett, Kigen and Kibiwott now join defending champion Conseslus Kipruto for the World Championships planned from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar
  • Kipruto dropped out from the race with two laps to go but still makes the team by virtue of being the defending champion
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Leonard Bett edged out African Games champion Benjamin Kigen to win men's 3,000m steeplechase race and qualify for the World Championships.

Bett stormed from behind clocking 8:20.29 to triumph as Kigen came in second in 8:20.56.

Abraham Kibiwott, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, came third in 8:24.61 to seal the final place in the steeplechase team.

Bett, Kigen and Kibiwott now join defending champion Conseslus Kipruto for the World Championships planned from September 27 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Kipruto dropped out from the race with two laps to go but still makes the team by virtue of being the defending champion. 

Advertisement