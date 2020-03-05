‘Beyond Zero’ entries closing time set

By AYUMBA AYODI

Registration for Sunday’s Beyond Zero Half Marathon in Nairobi closes at 5pm on Friday.

Entries were initially scheduled to close last Monday, but race organiser Peter Gacheru from IMG Kenya Limited said they were yet to attain their target of 20,000 runners, hence the extension.

“We have left the registration open so as to attract more people and perhaps hit our intended target,” said Gacheru during a media briefing at Riadha House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

The half marathon will start along Uhuru Highway, opposite the Nyayo National Stadium, at 7am and end inside the stadium.

Nairobi Traffic chief Joshua Omukata and race director George Kariuki gave details on security and race routes during the briefing also attended by Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei.

During the official launch last December, the race founder, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, said they not only hoped to attract 25,000 runners, but also raise Sh250 million for healthcare.

Registration is Sh2,000 with the race day also featuring 10km, 5km and 21km wheelchair and tricycle races.

There will also be races for visually impaired and 2km walk for expectant mothers.