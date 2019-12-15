Bor, Chirchir win Kisumu 10km road race

By DONNA ATOLA

More by this Author

Emmanuel Bor of Nandi County and Nakuru’s Everline Chirchir are the winners of this year's Kisumu City 10 kilometre race.

Both athletes braved the Sunday heat at the lakeside city to beat a field of about 350 athletes who took part in the 13th edition of the race at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground.

Bor led from gun to tape to win in 28 minutes 32.70 seconds. He was closely followed by Josephat Kipchirchir and Bethwel Kipkemboi also from Nandi who finished in 28:53.30 and 29:01.50 respectively.

Bor, who also won the 13th edition of Imenti South 15km race last Sunday, said the hot conditions made the race so difficult.

“This is the first time I am participating in a race in Kisumu and the heat posed a great challenge but I am glad I won,” said 26-year-old Bor who was using the race to prepare for the Corrida Château-Gontier 10km race in France slated for December 29.

In the women’s category, Chirchir clocked 32:30.10 to win ahead of Irene Kimahisi of Baringo County who timed 32:53.40. Judith Chepng’etich of Nandi finished third in 33:19.40.

Advertisement

“I did not expect to win this race because despite breaking from the first three at seven kilometers, fatigue almost took a toll on me in the latter stages,” said Chirchir.

In the junior men's category, Siaya’s Vincent Otieno won the 8km race in 27:37:42. He was followed by Evans Omondi and Victor Otieno both from Kisumu County who finished in 28:13.12 and 28:16.94 respectively.

Brandly Adhiambo from Siaya finished first in the junior women’s category completing the 6km race in 27:37.42. She was followed by Busia’s Selpha Munara and Nandi’s Winnie Chepkirui who clocked 25:04.81 and 25:25.89 respectively.

In the veterans category, David Koech won the men master’s in 37:06.90. Julius Kiptanui and Francis Gature came second and third in 40:47.50 and 50:34.10 respectively.

Nancy Kimaiyo finished first in the women master’s category in 38:08.40 and was followed by Zipora Eleman and Leonida Opiyo who finished in 38:12.50 and 40:02.30 respectively.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

10km race

Men

1. Emmanuel Bor 28:32.70

2. Josephat Kipchirchir 28:53.30

3. Bethwel Kipkemboi 29:01.50

4. Edward Kibet 29:02.40

5. Alfred Ng'eno 29:03.20

Women

1. Everline Chirchir 32:30.40

2. Irene Kimahisi 32:53.40

3. Judith Chepng’etich 33:19.40

4. Lilian Chemweno 33:33.40

5. Naomi Chepngeno 33:34.40

Juniors 8km Boys

1. Vincent Odhiambo 27:37.50

2. Evans Omondi 28:13.20

3. Victor Otieno 28:17.00

Juniors 6km Girls

1. Brandy Adhiambo 24:42.30

2. Selpha Munara 25:04.90