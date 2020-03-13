More pain for Kenyan runners as Boston Marathon postponed

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to September 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Boston Athletic Association announced Friday.

The historic race, first contested in 1897, is the world's oldest annual marathon.

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono won last year's men's race in 2:07:57 and Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa won the women's race in 2:23.31.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and marathon organisers met with Boston Mayor Martin Walsh to decide on how best to proceed.

"On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area," said association chief executive Tom Grilk.