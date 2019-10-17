Kosgei: I win clean, you can take that to the bank

By GEOFFREY ANENE

It can be tough for a runner who posts huge performances and comes from the same camp as banned athletes Rita Jeptoo, Jemima Sumgong and Asbel Kiprop.

But Chicago Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei, who is managed by Federico Rosa of Rosa and Associati, is unfazed.

The athlete, who improved her previous personal best of 2:18:20 by four minutes after winning in Chicago in a new world record time of 2:14:04 last Sunday, said she is ready to be tested as many times as possible to prove she achieved the fete honestly. Kosgei is also the London Marathon champion.

Speaking during a press conference at Riadha House Wednesday after returning from Chicago on Tuesday night, her coach Eric Kimaiyo said Kosgei will never dodge any doping test.

“Brigid was tested six times before Chicago Marathon and before that, eight times ahead of London Marathon. She will never dodge a test. There are three times the anti-doping officials did not test her and they made a big deal out of it yet she was sick or had left the training venue when they arrived. Let them test her to the last minute. We are ready for the tests,” said Kimaiyo.

RESPONSIBILITY

He said that if any athlete is caught doping they should carry their own cross.

“It’s not the duty of a coach to police an athlete so as not to use banned substances. Any athlete found doping should be dealt with, not managers. I don’t think athletes are forced to take banned substances. They do it individually, so they should be responsible for their actions," he said.

Kimaiyo said he is ready to “surrender” coaching if Kosgei is found doping.

Kosgei and men’s World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge have been nominated for the IAAF Athlete of the Year Award. Other Kenyans on the list are World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, World 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Beatrice Chepkoech and World 1,500m men’s winner Timothy Cheruiyot.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei praised the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak), saying it was doing a wonderful job.

“All our athletes who went to Doha for the World Championships were tested four times. Kenyans remain the most tested athletes in the world. Adak needs increased budgetary support,” said Tuwei.