Ethiopia's Ababel Brihane is the new world half marathon record holder.

The trailblazing Ethiopian on Friday lowered the previous record held by Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei by 20 seconds in Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arabs Emirates.

Ababel, who was running alongside world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei after breaking from the leading group, stepped on her gas pedal in the last few kilometres before crossing the line in 1:04:31.

Kosgei, the pre-race favourite, was second after also dipping inside Jepkosgei's old world record time of 1:04:49.

Kosgei clocked 1:04:28 last year during the Great North Half Marathon but the time was not ratified as a world record because the course is not eligible for World Athletics records.

Another Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru, who was making her debut over the distance, finished third after clocking a personal best time of 1:05:34.

It was a Kenyan affair in the men's category after Kibiwott Kandie ran a brilliant race to win in a personal best of 58:58.