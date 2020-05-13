British diplomat helps raise cash in Covid-19 relay

By AYUMBA AYODI

At least 3,500 people took part in the global diplomatic relay marathon race dubbed the “Diplomile” on Saturday to raise funds to support those in the front line of the coronavirus battle.

Locally, 26 Kenyans including, staff at the British High Commission led by the British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, joined the world in the relay marathon at Nairobi’s Karura Forest.

The “Diplomile” that was relayed live 24 hours globally saw diplomats across the world participate by choosing to run, walk, swim and cycle their own mile, making it a marathon distance.

Approximately 3,500 diplomats, their families and staff from 155 diplomatic missions across the world took part in the event. The global marathon began in Samoa in the Pacific Ocean and ended in Vancouver, Canada, 24 hours later.

KIPCHOGE LAUDS ENVOY

Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge, who followed the race live, said he was impressed that Marriott led by example in running a mile at Karura Forest to help raise money for charities battling Covid-19.

“I urge her to continue running, and I’m grateful that her participation is contributing to a noble cause,” Kipchoge said.

Each runner from the British High Commission Nairobi ran a mile, before video-conferencing with the next mission to pass the virtual baton on – sending it through the 24 time zones.

“I’m delighted to have taken part in this global marathon to support UK charities, Unicef and, most importantly here, the Mama Kwa Mama Fund in Kenya. I’m not a natural runner, so I was channelling my inner Eliud Kipchoge for inspiration,” Marriot said.

Mama Kwa Mama Fund, the local beneficiary, draws its membership from women in leadership positions. They came together to help vulnerable households navigate the Covid-19 crisis.