The inaugural CAK Ushirika 10km/7km road races set for June 30 at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, seek to draw over 10,000 participants, the races organisers disclosed on Wednesday.

Speaking during the launch at Riadha House, Nairobi, Co-operative Alliance of Kenya CEO Steve Otieno said the charity race intends the raise close to Sh50 million that will cater for the basic education and social needs for less fortunate learners across the country.

“We realised that besides their schools fees being paid these less fortunate learners also need money for their upkeep and social activities like transport and participation in sports,” said Otieno. “We need to produce an all-round person and that is why we want to bridge that gap on the social element.”

Otieno said that the 7km race will be their main event, having been coined around their seven principles of work ethic while the 10km race will feature elite athletes.

There will also be the 5km race for chief executive officers and 2km race for school children with all races starting and ending at the iconic Uhuru Park grounds.

Registration that is Sh1,000 for elite athletes and Sh500 for the rest of the races can be done on mobile phone through M-Pesa Till Number 859989.

Otieno said that the event will culminate to International Co-operative Day celebrations planned for July 6 at Uhuru Park where President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the chief guest.

“We expect a huge turnout considering that we have 52,000 registered cooperative societies in the country of which 3,000 are in Nairobi,” said Otieno, adding that funds raised will be channelled through co-operative societies that are already involved in charitable courses across the country.

While welcoming the initiative, Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region chairman Barnaba Korir said that the elite race will have a prize fund catering for top 10 finishers.

The winners in men and women’s races will pocket Sh100, 000 each.

Korir said AK have the expertise to handle huge crowds, having drawn lessons from major races like the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon and Beyond Zero Half Marathon.