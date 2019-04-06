By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Former world marathon record holder Dennis Kimetto will be seeking to redemption when he lines up for the Daegu Marathon in South Korea on Sunday.

Kimetto, who has been training in Kapng’etuny in Uasin Gishu County, has been out of competition for a long time due to a calf injury.

His last competitive assignment was in Shanghai Marathon in November last year where he finished 10th. Kimetto told Nation Sport that he used the Shanghai race to gauge his fitness after recovering from the long term injury.

“The climate didn’t favour me because it rained throughout the race but my joy was finishing the race,” said Kimetto.

Kimetto said he is now seeking to find his lost form and possibly try and reclaim the world record which now belongs to compatriot Eliud Kipchoge. Kipchoge, considered by many as the greatest marathoner of all time, clocked a new best time of 2:01:39 en-route to winning in Berlin last year.

“I will be going to do my best after finishing my training program which took me three months. I’m happy because the injury that had persisted got healed and I’m back again.”

“I still believe in my training and I will be using the race to get a ticket to one of the major marathons. It’s still possible to break the world record time but that is for another day."

Kimetto will be up against his compatriot and former three-time Amsterdam Marathon champion Wilson Chebet among others as they aim to retain the title won by Abraham Kiptum last year.

Chebet said that he is targeting a good outing after training for several months in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kiptum won the race in 2:06:29 ahead of compatriot Evans Korir who clocked 2:06:35 while another Kenyan Peter Some wound third position in 2:06:49.

In the women category, champion Janet Rono - who trains with Kimetto - is expected to defend her title.