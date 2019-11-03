Can Keitany clinch fifth New York Marathon title?

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

It will be a battle of titans when the world's best distance runners clash in the New York Marathon on Sunday.

Four-time champion Mary Keitany, who is also the world record holder in women only run marathons with a personal best of 2:17:01, will be defending her title.

The athlete, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County is targeting to win the race for the fifth time after good preparations. She won New York in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

“I’m ready to go to New York and defend my title again. I know it won’t be easy but I’m certain the three months training I have had will enable me do my best,” said Keitany.

Added Keitany: “To me and my family, winning this marathon the fifth time will be a great achievement.” Keitany has dominated the New York Marathon races in recent years winning four titles over the last five years.

She won last year’s race in two hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds.

Advertisement

New York Marathon champion Mary Keitany during an interview with Nation Sport at their home in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on October 27, 2019. She will be defending her title in new York on November 3. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Keitany will compete against compatriots, former World Half Marathon silver medallist Mary Ngugi Wacera, three-time Vienna City Marathon champion Nancy Kiprop and debutant Joyciline Jepkosgei.

There will be stiff competition from Ethiopians Worknesh Degefa who has a personal best of 2:17:41, Ruti Aga (2:18:34) and Buze Diriba (2:28:06) among others.

The men’s category will see 2017 champion Geoffrey Kamworor battling it out with the defending champion Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa Shura Kitata also of Ethiopia.

Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia), Birhanu Dare (Ethiopia), Albert Korir (Kenya), Stephen Sambu (Kenya) and Daniel Mesfun (Eritrea) are the other notable names in the elite men’s list.

Also in the line-up is USA Olympian Abdi Abdiraman and Jared Ward who was eighth in the Boston Marathon in April.