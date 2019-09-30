By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's Nicholas Kiprop Kimeli teams up with Jacob Krop in the final of men's 5000 metres race from 9.20pm at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

But first, the two Kenyans must contend with strong opposition from Ethiopia and Norway.

Defending champion Muktar Edris leads Ethiopian charge that will also feature Telahun Bekele and Selemon Barega.

Edris will be out to retain the title he won in 2017 edition of the championship ahead of Britain's Mo Farah and Kenyan-born American Paul Chelimo who claimed bronze.

Barega represented his country at the 2017 World Championships and finished fifth in the final. Barega also won gold medals at the 2016 World Under-20 Championships in Poland, and at the 2017 World Under-18 Championships held in Nairobi.

The Ethiopian contingent also has 2019 World Championships silver medallist Muktar Idris.

Farah is out of this year's championship, but Chelimo will line up in the race in Doha on Tuesday in the hope of upgrading his bronze medal to gold.

At the same time, Norway's Jacob Ingebrigsten, Filip Ingebrigsten and Henrik Ingebrigsten will also compete. On July 20 at the London Diamond League, Jacob broke Norway’s national record in 5000m in a time of 13:02.03.

Krop timed 13 minutes and 24.94 seconds to wind up second in the first semi-final heat on Friday behind race favourite Barega (13:24.69). Ethiopia's Idris (13:25.00) finished fourth in the heat, followed by Jacob (13:25.20) and Canada's Mohamed Ahmed (13:25:35) to all qualify for the final.