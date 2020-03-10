Changes made to Cross Country team

By AYUMBA AYODI

Athletics Kenya have made several changes in Team Kenya for the Africa Cross Country Championships due on April 8 in Lome, Togo.

National Cross Country champion Kibiwott Kandie had been replaced by Vincent Kiprotich in the senior men’s team.

Kandie was named in Team Kenya for the World Half Marathon Championships that was planned for March 29 but pushed to October 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stacy Ndiwa, the 2018 National champion, and World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo have been replaced by Sandrafelis Chebet and Caroline Chepkemoi in senior women’s 10km.

Sheila Chelangat, who won the national title this year, opted out of the women’s team that has World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet, the younger sister to Sandrafelis.

The women’s under-20 team remains the same but one change has been effected in the men’s squad with Vincent Kipchumba replacing Gideon Rono.

Kipchumba won the national under-18 6km race.

Janet Nyiva and Purity Chepkirui have taken Marion Cheruiyot and Gladys Chepkirui’s places in girls’ under-18 team while Gideon Kipkertich has replaced Kipchumba in Boys’ under-18.

David Mungai and Ismael Kirui have been dropped from the team and Cosmas Mwangi and Daniel Tumaka called up in their stead.

Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii confirmed the Africa event was still on even as they monitored the situation before calling the team to residential training in Kigari, Embu.

The 2020 Africa Cross Country Championships were initially planned for March 1 but moved to April 8 because of general elections in Togo.

TEAM

Boys under-18 (6km): Gedion Rono, Benson Sigei, Cosmas Mwangi, Bernard Langat, Daniel Tumaka, Franklin Maritim

Girls under-18 (5km): Naomi Kemboi, Janet Nyiva, Iscah Chelangat, Christine Chesiro, Purity Chepkiruri, Faith Kimutai

Men under-20 (8km): Samuel Chebolei, Jacob Krop, Shadrack Kipchirchir, Vincent Kipchumba, Emmanuel Kiplagat, Emmanuel Maruu

Women under-20 (6km): Maurine Cherotich, Edina Jebitok, Agnes Jebet, Winnie Kimutai, Margaret Akidor, Deborah Chemutai

Senior Women (10km): Sandrafelis Chebet, Joyce Chepkemoi, Emmaculate Anyango, Beatrice Chebet, Monica Chirchir, Caroline Chepkemoi