Chebet, Kipketer star attraction at Nairobi region trials

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet and 2014 World Under-20 800m champion Alfred Kipketer will highlight Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Also expected at the one-day championships, where the region will select its team for World Championships trials planned from August 20-22 at the same venue, is Youth Olympics 2,000m steeplechase champion Fancy Cherono.

Vincent Kibet, fresh from winning men’s 1,500m race at Rabat’s leg of the Diamond League besides finishing second in Oslo, is the man to beat in men’s 1,500m while Geoffrey Kipkemboi is favourite in 3,000m steeplechase.

Chebet, who hails from Lemotit Club in Londiani, has had a good season, winning the World Cross Country Under-20 title in March in Denmark before claiming the Africa Under-20 5,000m gold in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in April.

She has not fared well in her Diamond League debut this season, finishing 16th in 3,000m in Doha and Prefontaine Classic, USA in May and June respectively, but the youngster romped back to claim a place in Kenya’s team for the African Games, after finishing second in 5,000m during the trials in June.

Chebet set her personal best of 14:46.12 when she settled seventh in 5,000m at the London leg of the Diamond League on July 21.

“This presents a good stage for Chebet to assert herself in the senior ranks especially with the African Games and World Championships beckoning,” said AK Nairobi region chairman Barnaba Korir.

Kipketer, who just run his season’s best of 1:45.05 while winning men’s 800m race at Night of Athletics, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium on July 20, is hoping to make a return to the big stage and represent Kenya for the first time since winning silver with the 4x800m team at the 2017 World Relays.

Cherono represented Kenya at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth in women’s 3,000m steeplechase, won the Africa Youth Under-18 2,000m steeplechase title on her way to the Youth Olympics victory in Argentina last year.

This year, she won the Africa Under-20 3,000m steeplechase title in April and has taken part in several IAAF Challenge and Diamond League events. She set her 3000m steeplechase personal best of 9:31.00 when finishing eighth at the Shanghai Diamond League race on May 18.