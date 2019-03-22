Chebet, Manangoi lead Kenyan charge in U20 championships
Friday March 22 2019
World Under-20 champions Beatrice Chebet (5,000m) and George Manangoi (1,500m) will lead Kenya’s assault at the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-20 Championships planned for April 13-20 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.
Chebet and Manangoi, who is also the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m champion, were part of 31 athletes; 18 boys and 13 girls named during the national trials at Kasarani for the continental championships.
Athletics Kenya also named the Under-18 team of 23 athletes who will take part in their event that will run concurrently with the Under-20 event in Abidjan.
Chebet will team up with Agnes Chebet, the trials winner in women’s 5,000m, while Manangoi will battle with 2018 Africa Youth Games 1,500m champion Nickson Pariken in men’s metric mile race.
CHERONO IN THE MIX
Youth Olympics 2,000m steeplechase champion Fancy Cherono, who also represented Kenya at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth in 3,000m steeplechase, will team up with the 2017 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion Caren Chebet.
Jackline Wambui and Lydia Jeruto, who staged a 1-2 sweep in 800m at the 2017 World Under-18, will double in women’s Under-20 800m as Mary Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist, battles in the one lap race.
The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin silver medallist Ita Nao will fly the flag in his specialty in Under-20 where Dorothy Riro will compete in women’s corresponding event.
The 2017 World Under-18 walk race bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti goes for glory in men’s 5,000m race walk after finishing seventh at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships.
Edninah Jebitok, the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist and 2018 Youth Olympics 1,500m champion Maryline Cherono, will team up in women’s metric mile race.
Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Nthanze Musai highlights the Under-18 team where she will contest battle in her specialty.
Under 20 Squad
Men
10,000m: -Victor Korir, Samuel Chebole
5,000m: -Francis Kipkorir, Victor Chepkwony
3,000m: - Brian Kipkosgei, Leonard Bett
1,500m; - George Manangoi, Nickson Leisiya
800m: -Ngeno kipngetich, Joseph Rotiken
400m: - Allan Kipyego, David Sanayek
400m hurdles: - James Mucheru
Long Jump: - Vincent Kilel
Triple Jump: - Dennis kipchirchir, Vincent Kilel
Javelin: - Ita Nao
5,000m Walk: - Dominic Ndigiti
Women
5,000m: - Agnes Jebet, Beatrice Chebet
3,000m: - Emmaculate Anyango, Emmaculate Chepkorir
3,000m steeplechase:- Fancy Cherono, Caren Chebet
1,500m: - Ednah Jebitok, Maryline Cherono
800m: - Jackline Wambui, Lydia Jeruto
400m: - Mary Moraa
Long jump: - Faith Chepkemoi
Javelin:-Dorothy Riro
Under-18 men
3, 000m: -Gideon Rono, Emmanuel Kiplagat
2, 000m steeplechase: -Harun Kibet, Hillary Mosop
1,500m: -Vincent Keter, Peter Wangari
800m: -Kenneth Kirui, Wilbon Yegon
400m: -Brian Onyenge, Emmanuel Mutua
400m hurdles: -Baraka Mesheck, Patrick Mwandi
High jump: -Dennis Kiprotich
Long jump: -Collins Kipkorir
Girls
3,000m: -Deborah Chemutai, Zenah Chemutai
1,500m: -Janet Nyiva, Maureen Cherotich
2,000m steeplechase: -Judy Kirui, Dorothy Chepkoech
400m: -Linda Kageha, Nelly Chepchirchir
Discus: -Linda Kageha
Javelin: -Martha Musai