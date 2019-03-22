Chebet, Manangoi lead Kenyan charge in U20 championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

World Under-20 champions Beatrice Chebet (5,000m) and George Manangoi (1,500m) will lead Kenya’s assault at the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-20 Championships planned for April 13-20 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Chebet and Manangoi, who is also the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m champion, were part of 31 athletes; 18 boys and 13 girls named during the national trials at Kasarani for the continental championships.

Athletics Kenya also named the Under-18 team of 23 athletes who will take part in their event that will run concurrently with the Under-20 event in Abidjan.

Chebet will team up with Agnes Chebet, the trials winner in women’s 5,000m, while Manangoi will battle with 2018 Africa Youth Games 1,500m champion Nickson Pariken in men’s metric mile race.

CHERONO IN THE MIX

Youth Olympics 2,000m steeplechase champion Fancy Cherono, who also represented Kenya at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth in 3,000m steeplechase, will team up with the 2017 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion Caren Chebet.

Jackline Wambui and Lydia Jeruto, who staged a 1-2 sweep in 800m at the 2017 World Under-18, will double in women’s Under-20 800m as Mary Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist, battles in the one lap race.

The 2018 Africa Youth Games javelin silver medallist Ita Nao will fly the flag in his specialty in Under-20 where Dorothy Riro will compete in women’s corresponding event.

The 2017 World Under-18 walk race bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti goes for glory in men’s 5,000m race walk after finishing seventh at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships.

Edninah Jebitok, the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist and 2018 Youth Olympics 1,500m champion Maryline Cherono, will team up in women’s metric mile race.

Africa Youth Games javelin champion Martha Nthanze Musai highlights the Under-18 team where she will contest battle in her specialty.

Under 20 Squad

Men

10,000m: -Victor Korir, Samuel Chebole

5,000m: -Francis Kipkorir, Victor Chepkwony

3,000m: - Brian Kipkosgei, Leonard Bett

1,500m; - George Manangoi, Nickson Leisiya

800m: -Ngeno kipngetich, Joseph Rotiken

400m: - Allan Kipyego, David Sanayek

400m hurdles: - James Mucheru

Long Jump: - Vincent Kilel

Triple Jump: - Dennis kipchirchir, Vincent Kilel

Javelin: - Ita Nao

5,000m Walk: - Dominic Ndigiti

Women

5,000m: - Agnes Jebet, Beatrice Chebet

3,000m: - Emmaculate Anyango, Emmaculate Chepkorir

3,000m steeplechase:- Fancy Cherono, Caren Chebet

1,500m: - Ednah Jebitok, Maryline Cherono

800m: - Jackline Wambui, Lydia Jeruto

400m: - Mary Moraa

Long jump: - Faith Chepkemoi

Javelin:-Dorothy Riro

Under-18 men

3, 000m: -Gideon Rono, Emmanuel Kiplagat

2, 000m steeplechase: -Harun Kibet, Hillary Mosop

1,500m: -Vincent Keter, Peter Wangari

800m: -Kenneth Kirui, Wilbon Yegon

400m: -Brian Onyenge, Emmanuel Mutua

400m hurdles: -Baraka Mesheck, Patrick Mwandi

High jump: -Dennis Kiprotich

Long jump: -Collins Kipkorir

Girls

3,000m: -Deborah Chemutai, Zenah Chemutai

1,500m: -Janet Nyiva, Maureen Cherotich

2,000m steeplechase: -Judy Kirui, Dorothy Chepkoech

400m: -Linda Kageha, Nelly Chepchirchir

Discus: -Linda Kageha