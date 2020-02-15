Chelangat leads Police coup at X-Country Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

Sheila Chelangat of Kenya Police Service is the new Lotto Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships women's 10km champion.

Chelangat, the Kenya Police Services champion, obliterated a strong field when she took command in the last two laps to clinch her maiden National Cross Country title in 34 minutes and 34.9. Kenya Defence Forces' Hellen Obiri won the title last year, but a back injury ruled her out of her title defence.

Chelangat was too good for compatriot and 2018 champion Stacy Ndiwa, who settled second in 34:40.4.

Kenya Defence Forces champion Joyce Chepkemoi clocked 34:48.8 for third place as Immaculate Anyango from South Rift came in fourth in 34:58.3.

The 2019 World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet from Nairobi, graduated to senior ranks with a fifth-place finish in 35:00.1 as North Rift's Monicah Chirchir timed 35:02.8 for sixth.

"I had prepared well for this event having won the Kenya Police title at the same course a month ago," said Chelangat, who declared her interest for the Africa title on April 8 in Lome, Togo.

"I think this is my moment with two major wins already under my belt," explained Chelangat, who is also keen on making Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.