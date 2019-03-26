Chelimo, Tanui secure late world cross country tickets

By AYUMBA AYODI

Commonwealth 5,000 metres silver medallist Margaret Chelimo has been included in Kenya’s team to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships scheduled for Saturday in Aarhus, Denmark.

Team manager Benjamin Njoga said that they have cashed in on the provision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) for an entry of eight athletes in each race to bring on board Chelimo.

It will be the first time Chelimo, the Kenya Police Cross Country Championships winner and 2015 African Games 5,000m title holder, will be presenting Kenya in case she is to get the nod when the final team is entered on Friday.

Chelimo, 26, who finished fifth in 5,000m at the 2017 World Championships in London, will team up with World and Commonwealth 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri, 2017 World Cross Country Championships bronze medallist Lilian Kasait and Commonwealth and Africa 3,000m steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech.

Others in the senior women’s 10km team that has seven athletes, are Deborah Samum, Eva Cherono and Beatrice Mutai.

“It’s always good to exploit such opportunities when it comes,” said Njoga, adding that all has been well in the team that has been in residential training in Kigari, Embu, for almost a month.

“The training has gone on well without any hiccups. Athletes are focused mentally and physically, knowing well the responsibility and the weight they carry on behalf of the nation,” said Njoga.

Njoga said the team’s local allowances have been cleared besides being kitted while the government will clear their overseas allowances while in Aarhus.

“We are privy to the climatic conditions in Aarhus and we have taken precautions by carrying the right attire,” said Njoga.

Aarhus is expected to be cloudy and cold on Saturday with some showers expected in the afternoon when the event will be held. The temperate will range from two degrees to 12 degrees centigrade.

Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships leaves the country Wednesday night at 11pm aboard an Emirates Airlines flight via Dubai.

They will land in Copenhagen before travelling by road to Aarhus.

The 2011 World Cross Country Championships silver medallist Paul Tanui had earlier been included in senior men’s 10km team as a reserve alongside Emmanuel Bor.