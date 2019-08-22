Chepkirui returns to claim national 5,000m title

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2016 Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya Defence Forces is back.

Chepkirui made a memorable return from maternity leave to win women's National 5,000m title at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday.

Little-known Daniel Simiyu from North Rift won men's 5,000m.

Chepkirui glided home in 15 minutes and 23.69 seconds brushing aside team-mate Dorcas Kimeli to second place in 15:26.05 as South Rift's Eva Cherono timed 15:27.73 for third place.

"The race was quite fine but I won't relent until the World Championships trials. I want to make it back to the big event and perform better," said Chepkirui who finished seventh during the 2017 World Championships in London.

The National trials for the World Championships due September 28 to October 6 will be held from September 10 to 11 at the Nyayo National Stadium.