Kenyans go hunting in London's Anniversary Games

The Diamond League series shifts to London where athletes will be participating in the Muller Anniversary Games this weekend.

Many athletes are using the races as part of preparations ahead of the World Championships slated for late September and early October in Doha, Qatar.

Kenyan athletes have not been left behind and they will be seeking to shine over the weekend ahead of the national trials next month.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal will headline the two-lap race as he seeks to repeat his exploits from two weeks ago in Lausanne.

The Kaptagat-based athlete won the race in a season best one minute and 43.78 seconds ahead of Ferguson Rotich and Emmanuel Korir. The three will once again meet get stiff competition from Botswana’s Amos Nijel who has a personal best of one minute and 41.73 seconds.

Kinyamal told Nation Sport that he is confident his training will serve him well.

“I’m happy that the hamstring injury has healed and I will be looking forward to a better performance today. My target is to improve my personal best and be in the podium despite the stiff competition,” said Kinyamal.

Korir on his part said that he expects a good race where he also wants to improve his performance.

“I’m using the Diamond League races as part of my build up ahead of the national trials for the World Championships where I’m eyeing a slot to represent Kenya in the global event which is my target this year,” said Korir who currently trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In the 1,500m race, Olympics and World Champion Faith Chepng’etich will be battling it out with other world beaters in a bid to win the four-lap race which is her second race after her comeback from maternity leave.

Chepng’etich won the 1,500m race during the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon in the USA where she clocked three minutes and 59.04 seconds.